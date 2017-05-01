Lgo Energy PLC’s (LGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

Lgo Energy PLC (LON:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

Lgo Energy PLC (LON:LGO) traded up 5.333% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.866. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.47 million. Lgo Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 1.73 and a one year high of GBX 5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.31.

About Lgo Energy PLC

LGO Energy plc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company has assets in Spain and Trinidad. The Company’s geographic segments include Spain, USA, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Lucia, Cyprus and UK. In Trinidad and Tobago, the Company, through various subsidiaries, holds interests in approximately three producing fields, such as Goudron, Icacos and Bonasse.

