LGL Partners LLC Has $431,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

LGL Partners LLC maintained its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 237,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 274,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 239,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,204,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,617,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $150,173,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 115.60 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

