LGI Homes (LGIH) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Press coverage about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LGI Homes earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded up 1.70% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.37. 58,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $689.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm earned $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.26 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 8.68%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,286,995.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $137,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,152.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

