Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Position Maintained by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC maintained its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 554,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2,123.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 926,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) opened at 10.17 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

