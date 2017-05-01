Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, shares of Level 3 Communications grew 31.1% outshining the Zacks classified Communications Infrastructure industry’s growth of 19.1%. In Mar 2017, CenturyLink and Level 3 Communications moved a step closer to completing their proposed merger amid approval of shareholders of both sides. Moreover, Level 3 Communications continues to have a strong presence in fields of enterprise networking including data networks, content distribution, managed services, securities, voice cloud and cloud connection. On the flip side, the company operates in a competitive enterprise communications market. Moreover, customer concentration, foreign currency exchange rate risks and global macro economic fluctuations act as major dampeners for the company’s growth prospects.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.03.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 60.76 on Wednesday. Level 3 Communications has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Level 3 Communications will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hector Alonso sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $310,375.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $80,162.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,792.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,367 shares of company stock worth $4,134,978. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 28.1% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 51.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Level 3 Communications by 73.9% in the third quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 2,362,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after buying an additional 1,004,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level 3 Communications during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

