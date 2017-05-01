Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.46

Media headlines about Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) have trended positive on Monday, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leucadia National Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leucadia National Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.39 on Monday. Leucadia National Corp. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Leucadia National Corp. had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leucadia National Corp. will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $4,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,792,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,584,125.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.46” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/leucadia-national-corp-luk-given-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-46.html.

Leucadia National Corp. Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

Receive News & Ratings for Leucadia National Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucadia National Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.