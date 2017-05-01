Lendingtree (TREE) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.10

Press coverage about Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lendingtree earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) opened at 140.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 1.49. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $145.70.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business earned $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lendingtree will post $4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lendingtree from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $82,796.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $446,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,441,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,994 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

