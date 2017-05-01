LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. is a leading global provider of innovative devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, February 27th. First Analysis started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $554.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,451,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,007,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Roberts sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $132,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $534,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 199.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

