Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Announces Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $960.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY17 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) traded up 0.32% on Monday, reaching $52.71. 1,346,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

In other news, insider J Mitchell Dolloff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,629.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Desonier sold 6,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $315,933.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,150 shares of company stock worth $9,165,661. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,368,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,695,000 after buying an additional 1,321,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,501,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 109.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 609,470 shares during the period. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,458,000 after buying an additional 396,844 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

