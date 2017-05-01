Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/legg-mason-inc-to-post-q3-2018-earnings-of-0-73-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts-lm.html.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) opened at 37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $723.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

In related news, insider Terence Johnson sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $464,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 52.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 113,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 235.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.