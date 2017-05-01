Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.746 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 69,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded up 0.374% during trading on Monday, hitting $116.625. The stock had a trading volume of 500,944 shares. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.244 and a beta of 0.88. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.69 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 42.67%. The company earned $929 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post $4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $294,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $61,055.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,964 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

