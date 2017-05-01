Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Welltower Inc (HCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 47.6% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Welltower by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:HCN) traded down 0.52% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. 674,233 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Welltower’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In other news, Director Fred S. Klipsch sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $174,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Nungester, Jr. sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $453,317.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties.

