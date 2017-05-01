Target Co. (TGT) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,062,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,237,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,220,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 55.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm earned $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Target to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Instinet cut their price objective on shares of Target to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

