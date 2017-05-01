Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) Director Sells $1,290,733.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Larry D. Leinweber sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,290,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) opened at 163.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.21 and a 12-month high of $175.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company earned $199.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

