Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) traded down 8.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,922 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.90 million.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lantronix Inc (LTRX) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lantronix-inc-ltrx-price-target-increased-to-4-00-by-analysts-at-lake-street-capital.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Lantronix worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of things (IoT) and information technology (IT) assets. The Company organizes its products and solutions into three product lines, including IoT, IT Management and Other. Its IoT products consist of IoT Gateways and IoT Building Blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.