Landauer (LDR) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Landauer (NYSE:LDR) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Landauer earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) opened at 52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.23. Landauer has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business earned $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Landauer had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 84.54%. Analysts predict that Landauer will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Landauer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landauer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other Landauer news, Director Jeffrey A. Strong purchased 43,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,492.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

