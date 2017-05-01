Land Securities Group plc (LAND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a GBX 950 ($12.15) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Land Securities Group plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,238 ($15.83) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Land Securities Group plc to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,115 ($14.25) to GBX 1,075 ($13.74) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.98) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.43 ($13.84).

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) opened at 1106.00 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.74 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,074.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,029.93. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 810.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,211.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 8.95 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.32) per share, with a total value of £62,520 ($79,928.41). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,039 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,741 ($25,237.79).

About Land Securities Group plc

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company’s Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and leisure assets, and retail warehouse properties.

