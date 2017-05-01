Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE) PT Raised to GBX 725

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 710 ($9.08) to GBX 725 ($9.27) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 489 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Lancashire Holdings Limited to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.05) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.61) price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price target on Lancashire Holdings Limited from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 651 ($8.32) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 661.55 ($8.46).

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) opened at 683.3757 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 687.37. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.36 billion. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 467.00 and a one year high of GBX 775.00.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 59,539 shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £400,102.08 ($511,508.67). Also, insider Elaine Whelan sold 4,723 shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.82), for a total value of £32,588.70 ($41,662.87).

About Lancashire Holdings Limited

Lancashire Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity, through its subsidiaries, is the provision of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lloyd’s. It underwrites worldwide, insurance and reinsurance contracts that transfer insurance risk, including risks exposed to both natural and man-made catastrophes.

