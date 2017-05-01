Lam Research (LRCX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 72 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 2.75% during trading on Monday, reaching $148.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,028 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.44. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $148.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business earned $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research will post $9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $429,840.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $9,961,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,968 shares of company stock valued at $31,900,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

