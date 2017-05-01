Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) opened at 144.85 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post $9.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Lam Research Co. (LRCX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lam-research-co-lrcx-receives-buy-rating-from-stifel-nicolaus-updated.html.

In other news, COO Timothy Archer sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $528,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $759,965.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,968 shares of company stock worth $31,900,341. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 97.4% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 82.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.