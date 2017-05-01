Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.56. Lam Research reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $9.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.05. The firm earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded up 1.73% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,908 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.73. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $130.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Lam Research news, COO Timothy Archer sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $528,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 80,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $9,961,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,468 shares of company stock worth $34,142,221. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 40.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Lam Research by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 357,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 65.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

