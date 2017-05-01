LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $7.77 Million in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Vulcan Materials Company makes up 2.1% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 59,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 25.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 71,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 8.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) traded up 2.13% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.46. 1,294,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.19. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company earned $873 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Vulcan Materials Company had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $7.77 Million in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/lafleur-godfrey-llc-invests-7-77-million-in-vulcan-materials-company-vmc.html.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.22.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.