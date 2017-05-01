LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Shares of 54,131 Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.0% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,226,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,965,000 after buying an additional 165,700 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $322,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 877,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,350,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 206,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 899,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.19. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.6638 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

