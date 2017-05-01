Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Maintained by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,414,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,909,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,473,000 after buying an additional 354,163 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,673,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,903,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,239,000 after buying an additional 257,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) traded up 0.53% during trading on Monday, reaching $140.89. 326,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business earned $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $756,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

