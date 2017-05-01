La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels in the United States, primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale segments. It provides franchise services to hotels in the U.S., Canada and Mexico under the La Quinta Inns & Suites (TM) and La Quinta Inn (TM) brands. La Quinta Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LQ. Bank of America Corp raised shares of La Quinta Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of La Quinta Holdings from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Quinta Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) opened at 14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. La Quinta Holdings has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.92 million. La Quinta Holdings had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that La Quinta Holdings will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in La Quinta Holdings by 340,300.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La Quinta Holdings by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in La Quinta Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in La Quinta Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in La Quinta Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About La Quinta Holdings

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

