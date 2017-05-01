La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. 295,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm’s market cap is $646.66 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LJPC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Sunday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 149,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Tidmarsh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $102,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,234,948.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

