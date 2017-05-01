L Brands Inc’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Miss Expectations (NYSE:LB)

L Brands’ (NYSE:LB) same store sales fell 10% during the month of March. L Brands’ shares climbed by 11% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Vetr cut shares of L Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.74 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) opened at 52.81 on Monday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L Brands will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in L Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

