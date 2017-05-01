L Brands’ (LB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LB. FBR & Co set a $69.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $62.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded down 1.70% on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 3,430,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. L Brands has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. L Brands also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 16,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the average volume of 2,857 call options.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.81% and a net margin of 9.31%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that L Brands will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 10,833,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,543,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,599,000 after buying an additional 208,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,104,000 after buying an additional 510,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,250,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,363,000 after buying an additional 291,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAM Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.2% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 3,824,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,678,000 after buying an additional 155,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

