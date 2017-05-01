Kroger Co (KR) Shares Bought by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 23,025.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598,674 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,050,000 after buying an additional 11,224,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $313,013,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,284,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,862,000 after buying an additional 3,980,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,008,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,463,000 after buying an additional 3,249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 8,024,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,177,000 after buying an additional 1,850,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) traded down 1.804% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.115. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,680 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.202 and a beta of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business earned $27.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $324,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,014 shares in the company, valued at $709,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

