Korea Investment CORP Purchases 80,998 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 180.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,797,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,229,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,694,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,739,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,676,000 after buying an additional 929,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,046,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,961,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $40,131,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,204 shares. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

