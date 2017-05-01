Korea Investment CORP Buys 1,638 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded down 2.233% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,372 shares. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.39 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.207 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 671.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $462 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $5,134,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 9,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $1,405,635.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,174 shares of company stock worth $11,955,273. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

