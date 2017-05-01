Korea Equity Fund Inc. (KEF) Major Shareholder Acquires $63,246.32 in Stock

Korea Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:KEF) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 7,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $63,246.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $175,890.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,362 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $90,978.36.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 22,700 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $196,582.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 25,500 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $221,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 4,300 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $37,066.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 906 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $7,836.90.

On Friday, March 10th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $102,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 1,400 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $11,284.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 50,402 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $409,768.26.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Bulldog Investors, Llc purchased 55,300 shares of Korea Equity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $455,672.00.

Korea Equity Fund Inc. (NYSE:KEF) opened at 8.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Korea Equity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Korea Equity Fund Company Profile

Korea Equity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in equity securities of South Korean companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest approximately 80% of its total assets in such securities.

