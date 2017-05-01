Korea Electric Power (KEP) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Korea Electric Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) opened at 19.81 on Monday. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/korea-electric-power-kep-getting-positive-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) is an integrated electric utility company engaged in the transmission and distribution of electricity in the Republic of Korea. Its segments include transmission and distribution, nuclear power generation and thermal power generation and all others . The transmission and distribution segment, which is operated by KEPCO, comprise operations related to the transmission, distribution and sale to end-users of electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.