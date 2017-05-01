Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (NASDAQ:RDSMY) traded up 0.50% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,039 shares. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/koninklijke-dsm-rdsmy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell-2-updated.html.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.