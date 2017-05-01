Zacks Investment Research Lowers Konica Minolta Inc (KNCAY) to Sell

Konica Minolta Inc (NASDAQ:KNCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Konica Minolta (NASDAQ:KNCAY) opened at 17.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

About Konica Minolta

KONICA MINOLTA, INC. is a Japan-based company. The Company operates four business segments through its subsidiaries and associated companies. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and sells multifunction printers (MFPs), printers and related materials. This segment also provides solution services.

