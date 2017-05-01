Knoll Inc (KNL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247,899 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned about 1.26% of Knoll worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 405,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth approximately $18,759,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Knoll by 1,874.9% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 51,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the first quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) traded down 0.04% on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 252,659 shares. Knoll Inc has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business earned $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.01%. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knoll Inc will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Knoll Inc (KNL) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/knoll-inc-knl-shares-sold-by-emerald-advisers-inc-pa.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, insider Andrew B. Cogan sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $394,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,698 shares in the company, valued at $13,814,236.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc is a manufacturer of commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings. The Company operates through three segments: Office, Studio and Coverings. The Office segment includes a range of workplace products that address workplace planning paradigms. These products include systems furniture, seating, storage, tables, desks and KnollExtra accessories, as well as the international sales of its North American Office products.

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.