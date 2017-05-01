KMG Chemicals (KMG) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -0.07

Headlines about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) traded up 4.672% during trading on Monday, hitting $55.005. 90,456 shares of the stock traded hands. KMG Chemicals has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $653.84 million, a PE ratio of 29.716 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KMG Chemicals will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, VP Ernest C. Kremling II sold 1,850 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $79,272.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,862.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David L. Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,910,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,420,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,876 shares of company stock worth $5,277,191 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc manufactures, formulates and globally distributes specialty chemicals. The Company operates businesses selling electronic chemicals, industrial wood treating chemicals, and industrial valve lubricants and sealants. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic chemicals and Other chemicals.

