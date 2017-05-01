KLX Inc (KLXI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of KLX in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of KLX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of KLX in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of KLX in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) opened at 47.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.27. KLX Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The business earned $382 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.10 million. KLX had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post $2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other KLX news, VP Michael F. Senft sold 2,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $109,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,235.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLX Company Profile

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

