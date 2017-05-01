KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business earned $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. KKR & Co. L.P.’s revenue for the quarter was up 339.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,067 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.64. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $18.00 price target on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc lowered KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

