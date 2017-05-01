News articles about Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:KTOV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (NASDAQ:KTOV) traded up 4.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,929 shares. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $15.02 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings (KTOV) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/kitov-pharmaceuticals-holdings-ktov-getting-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Company Profile

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd is an Israel-based company that develops non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that treat pain without raising blood pressure, thus avoiding the increased risk of heart attacks, strokes or death.

Receive News & Ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.