Kingfisher plc (KGFHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher plc in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher plc (NASDAQ:KGFHY) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,710 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. Kingfisher plc has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

About Kingfisher plc

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

