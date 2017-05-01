Kimball Electronics (KE) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) has trended positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KE. TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) traded up 1.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 30,970 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

