Insider Selling: Tesla Inc (TSLA) Director Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.11, for a total transaction of $683,833.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,010,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimbal Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Kimbal Musk sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $715,700.00.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) opened at 314.07 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $50.78 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.04. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $314.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post ($2.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.16 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 92.9% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 225.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

