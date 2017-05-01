Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Position Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Kilroy Realty Corp worth $18,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,343,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) opened at 70.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.59. Kilroy Realty Corp had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company earned $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Kilroy Realty Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kilroy Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Kilroy Realty Corp Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

