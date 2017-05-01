KeyCorp Comments on TriMas Corp’s Q2 2017 Earnings (TRS)

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas Corp in a report released on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded TriMas Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of TriMas Corp in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on TriMas Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriMas Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) opened at 22.95 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.05 billion. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriMas Corp stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,374,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,455 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 5.22% of TriMas Corp worth $44,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $62,525.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,909.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock worth $199,901 in the last 90 days.

About TriMas Corp

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

