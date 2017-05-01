Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 19,596 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 19,596 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $988,030.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,785,473.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,010 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $129,971.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,125 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $132,968.75.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $152,437.50.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) opened at 53.40 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.65 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post ($2.28) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 169.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 995.5% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $60.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

