Carrefour SA (CA) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Carrefour SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carrefour SA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.29 ($27.49).
Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) traded up 0.418% during trading on Thursday, hitting €21.625. 3,020,626 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.54. Carrefour SA has a 52 week low of €20.08 and a 52 week high of €24.90. The company has a market cap of €16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.496.
Carrefour SA Company Profile
Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.
