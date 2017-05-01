Daimler AG (DAI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($78.26) target price on Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Daimler AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €73.00 ($79.35) price objective on Daimler AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.75 ($79.08).

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) traded up 0.578% during trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.442. The company had a trading volume of 17,040 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €73.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.94. Daimler AG has a 12 month low of €50.89 and a 12 month high of €73.20.

About Daimler AG

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

