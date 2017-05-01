Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 80,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 145,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 207,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 72.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $87.84. The firm’s market cap is $100.86 billion. Schlumberger Limited. also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 17,034 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 252% compared to the typical volume of 4,836 put options.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company earned $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.49%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Schlumberger Limited. from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

In other Schlumberger Limited. news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger Limited. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

