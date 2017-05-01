Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings by 352.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) traded up 0.221% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.445. The company had a trading volume of 99,226 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2044.500 and a beta of 1.27. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.47 million. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a real estate investment company. The Company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. The Company focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Japan.

